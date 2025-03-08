The lettuce is always greener on the other side — of the communal pet bowl, that is. Especially when it's in someone else's mouth.

Or so the logic goes for Petey, a feisty lovebird who snubs an overflowing pile of fresh greens in favor of the bite Lu, his sweet bunny buddy, is trying to enjoy.

Check out the amusing "I'll only have what she's having" moment below, which is just one of many such scenes at princess_bunnyb00 on TikTok.

Via ParadePets

