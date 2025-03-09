Ever seen a tree shoot water? Here's why it happens

When a branch was cut off this tree, a stream of water began shooting out from the fresh cut. The guy talking in the video is correct—I've never seen this before. This water looks extra refreshing to me, and I'm curious if water from the inside of a tree like this is safe to drink. If so, it would be a perfect natural water fountain.

There are a few reasons why water can shoot out from a tree after a branch is cut. Pressure build-up, sap flow, and wounding response can all play a role in this occurrence. It's more likely for this to happen when there's a lot of moisture in the tree, or when the tree is under stress, like after a rainstorm.

Although it's not extremely rare for trees to do this, it's not a typical occurrence either, so count yourself lucky if you've witnessed this before. Healthy trees are more likely to release a stream of water because they have more pressure inside of them due to their sap production and water retention.

From YouTube: "Hello, I am a logger and came across this tree that just started spraying water when I cut the limb off, enjoy."

