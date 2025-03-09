Geese show care and concern when human friend pretends to faint

Watch a bunch of adorable geese react to their human friend pretending to faint. My only personal experience with these creatures has been being chased by seemingly bloodthirsty geese on multiple occasions. I didn't know that geese could express so much care and concern for a person until watching this.

In the video, a group of geese are following a guy across a field. He suddenly drops to the ground with his arms spread wide to see how the geese will react. The birds are immediately alarmed.

They begin honking and running around the man in a frenzy. It seems as if they're talking to each other, saying "what should we do!?". I hope they got some extra treats after the panic they endured. Although I'm still just as afraid of geese as I was before, I now have a soft spot for them.



