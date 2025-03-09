Mountrax DIY foot massager comes with free gold paint pen

I recently got a Mountrax DIY Foot Massager in the mail, and was delighted when it came with a fun bonus: a gold paint pen that allows users to draw all over the surface of the machine to customize it. If you know an artist with sore feet, then this massager makes the perfect gift. For non-artists with sore feet, you can simply ask a creative friend to draw on the machine for you while you get your feet kneaded, squeezed, and warmed.

I sat on the couch with my feet in this machine for about two hours straight last night. My partner was begging for a turn, so I finally forked it over. Unfortunately, we stayed up an hour past our bedtime because my partner refused to take their feet out of the machine. We're both sleepy today, but our feet feel fantastic.

We had a lot of fun drawing little cartoons all over the massager with the free gold pen that comes with it. I think that more items should come with a free paint pen and a surface that's meant for drawing on, so everything can be covered in fun art. Now we'll always have something cool to look at when using the Mountrax DIY Foot Massager!

See also: Here's an adorable duck getting a foot massage!