Timelapse shows dragon fruit cactus growing over 18 months

In this cool video, we see a timelapse of a Dragon Fruit Cactus growing over the course of 1.5 years. The video actually starts off with a dragon fruit, which is then sliced and opened up. A few tiny seeds are removed from the fruit and placed in a petri dish. When one of them finally sprouts a tiny bit of green, it's planted and the timelapse begins.

Watching this beautiful cactus grow up into the air was more exciting than I thought it would be. The timelapse makes it look like some kind of growing caterpillar or worm, stretching its small white legs outwards as it gets bigger. By the end of the video, the cactus is spilling over its frame and has multiple sections. Watching it grow from a tiny seed was so much fun.

This looks like an interesting experiment to replicate at home. After a few years, the dragon fruit cactus will grow flowers and then fruit. They thrive in warm areas, and need to be brought inside during winter.



