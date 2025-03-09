Turn your home into AMC and Dave & Buster's with this all-in-one console

TL;DR: Here's how you can bring movie and arcade nights to your home with this 2-in-1 console and projector, now under $100.

Tired of scrolling through TikTok for entertainment every night? So are we. Watching brain rot videos and stalking our exes on social media is so out, which is why you need something better, like this gadget that doubles as a console and a projector.

Yup, you could have Dave & Buster's and AMC in your living room, all without having to step outside to entertain yourself. This projector and console duo runs on Android OS, arriving with your favorite streaming apps and over 36,000 games—grab one while it's available for $99.99 (reg. $149.99)!

Wait, you have an arcade and movie theater at home

You don't need to choose to game or stream when you have this console. Feeling like curling up to watch the latest episode of Severance or White Lotus? You might just feel like you've got AMC's silver screen in your home when you use the Bluetooth projector. Control the volume or rewind with the included remote.

Want to host some friends one night? Use the console as a gaming hub! It comes with two wireless controllers and is pre-loaded with 36,000 games at no extra cost. You and your pals might just stay up into the wee hours of the night playing your childhood classics—or something brand new.

Why go to Dave & Buster's or AMC when you can bring the fun to your home?

Don't wait to grab one of these gaming and streaming projectors for just $99.99. Supplies are limited, so act while you can!

2-in-1 Ultimate 1080p HD Gaming Projector with Android 11, 2 Controllers & 36,000+ Games

Only $99.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.