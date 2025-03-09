World's hairiest-faced man shares his journey with hypertrichosis

Lalit Patidar is a world record holder. He has the world's hairiest face (male). His unique look is due to an extremely rare condition called hypertrichosis, which causes excessive hair growth.

In the video, we hear from Patidar about his life, how people have reacted to him upon meeting him, and what it's like to live with hypertrichosis. He also talks about challenges he's faced and what school was like for him as a kid. I'm glad that Patidar is spreading awareness about his condition, and that he's happy in his own skin. He seems like a wonderful person, and learning about his story was quite interesting.

I learned more about hypertrichosis after watching the video. There are two main kinds of Hypertrichosis. Congenital hypertrichosis is present at birth. This type is usually inherited and can involve thick, long hair that grows all over the body. Acquired Hypertrichosis is a form of the condition that develops later in life and can be caused by things like medications (steroids), certain medical conditions (such as tumors or metabolic disorders), malnutrition, or other environmental factors.

See also: This woman's terrific tongue holds a world record (video)