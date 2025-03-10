"Bald and creepy man" teaches people not to trust strangers online

Omegle was a site with a sketchy reputation, and for good reason. How could connecting two random strangers for a video chat possibly go wrong? Although there is fun to be had in connecting with someone from across the world, it's undeniable that there are certain darker elements to be encountered. Hyphonix, who describes himself as "a "that bald and creepy man on Omegle," has taken it upon himself to illustrate the dangers of the site and its many successors by embodying them. It's educational, ostensibly.

Hypohonix made a name for himself with this kind of content, even with the original Omegle supposedly dead, and there are hours of similar content to scroll through, all focusing on strangers getting the fright of their lives. Better to run into a scary bald man than a criminal!

Previously: The tragic downfall of a website meant to connect us