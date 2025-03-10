Incredibly strange "before and after" vintage photos

Venerable vernacular snapshot collector Robert Jackson shares a delightful gallery of unusual "before and after" photographs. It's fun to "wonder what went between," as Robert writes.
See the full collection at Flashbak.com: "23 Before And After Vintage Snapshots"
Previously:
• Rather unusual vintage snapshots of adults and their plushies
• Wonderful vintage snapshots showing our love for the moon
• Vintage snapshots of people sleeping
• Unusual vintage snapshots featuring questionable question marks
• Vintage snapshots of weird Halloween costumes
• Curious collection of vintage photos with arrows drawn on them