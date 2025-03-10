JD Vance's illogical rant at an audience member

Vice-President JD Vance chided an audience member with claims that illegal immigrants are somehow the cause of the national housing shortage.

JD Vance is blaming the United States's demand for housing on illegal immigrants. On the demand side, however, we see people paying inflated prices with expensive mortgages, and others being unable to compete. It seems unlikely that illegal immigrants will be in either of those pools. The supply side can't afford to build new homes, and the Trump Administration is slapping tariffs on all those goods, again, not the fault of immigrants. Sure, JD.

"But when we talk about housing and why costs are so high, we don't talk enough about demand," he continued. "And one of the drivers of increased housing demand, we know, is that we've got a lot of people over the last four years who have come into the country illegally." … At that point, someone in the audience yelled at the vice president. "Well, I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to actually, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable," Vance snapped. "But, ma'am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we're doing what we're doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live." Raw Story

Previously:

• Macron repeatedly calls out Trump's lies about Ukraine (video)