Karoline Leavitt takes joy in disrespecting the press

Yet another White House Press Secretary who openly hates the Press corps.

Trump's mouthpiece, Karoline Leavitt, shared her disdain for reporters, and experts, on a podcast. Leavitt discussed the fun and frivolity she finds in dismissing people outright for having different opinions. She and Trump troll Stephen Cheung use Google and Wikipedia to see if they should respond to a reporter, or discredit an expert.

Rather than engaging with the substance of the inquiry, Leavitt said she enjoys Googling the names of experts, looking for political affiliations, and then dismissing them outright—often copying and pasting Wikipedia entries to discredit the sources. "It's my favorite thing," Leavitt said, recounting how she and Cheung respond to reporters.

Leavitt claimed that many experts cited by journalists are "Democrat donors funded by George Soros" and ridiculed the press for including them. She then admitted to responding with hostility, saying:

"We copy and paste the Wikipedia. We're like, 'These experts, asshole?'"