RFK Jr establishes Soviet-style pre-approval system for 23 "controversial" research topics at National Cancer Institute

Dr. Brain Worms Kennedy Jr. has decided he knows better than actual scientists what they should research and publish, implementing a Soviet-style pre-approval system for 23 "controversial" topics at the National Cancer Institute.

RFK Jr.'s team of anti-vaxx conspiracy theorists will review any research touching his personal hot-button issues like vaccines, fluoride, and autism.

From ProPublica:

"This is micromanagement at the highest level," said Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

The new policy requires NCI researchers to get special clearance before publishing anything about these sensitive topics.

"This is real interference in the scientific process," said Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. "It just seems like Big Brother intimidation."

