Ski lift cabin with passengers falls to ground in Canada

Skiers in Canada were just beginning their ride up a ski lift at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, B.C. this morning when the gondola's cabin broke off its cable and dropped to the ground.

"Holy crap, I hope those people are going to be all right," said a bystander who shot footage of the cabin lying on its side while a crowd of people milled around. (See footage below, posted by Calgary Herald.)

Fortunately, the passengers were uninjured, according to the Calgary Herald. Meanwhile, the resort closed down for the day, and by 1:00 p.m., rescue crews were reportedly "using a helicopter to airlift stranded passengers to safety." It's not clear when the resort will reopen.

