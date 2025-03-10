Supersized Lego Mario Kart rolls into town

In celebration of MAR10 Day (March 10, get it?), Nintendo and Lego announced a supersized version of their Mario Kart set. The 1,972-piece model is 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide. It includes a special display stand so you can show-off this, um, "collectible gamer gift for adults," as Lego describes it.

"The Mario figure has a posable head and arms, and the stand allows you to display the Standard Kart at dynamic angles as if it is drifting or being driven fast."

