Tommy Tuberville shrugs off stock-market tumble as no biggie: "It's about having fair tariffs" (video)

As the Dow Jones continues to tumble, dropping 890 points today, Sen. Tommy Tuberville criticized the stock market's stronger, former self.

"We were probably over-bloated with the stock market here for a while. We went up quite a bit," the Alabama Trump disciple said accusingly, admonishing Donald Trump's pre-tariff days when stocks were still climbing. "But at the end of the day, it's about fairness, about having fair tariffs, everybody on the same page." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

In MAGAland, where Putin propaganda rules, anti-fascism is bad, and 2 plus 2 equals 5, it makes perfect sense to shrug off a stock market plunge as just the price of doing business with Trump.

Tommy Tuberville: "We were probably over-bloated with the stock market here for a while. We went up quite a bit." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-10T20:27:38.899Z

Previously: After poking fun at Biden, Tuberville ends up falling himself (video)

