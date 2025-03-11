Need a break from the hellscape? Watch this 1963 film about a glass marble

Kulička (translated as The Glass Marble) is a short animated film from 1963, created by Czech animator and filmmaker Hermina Tyrlova. The film is known for its unique and visually striking style due to the way it blends live-action and animation.

This film shows what stopmotion is capable of in a magical way. I love how Tyrlova's artistic vision paired with the simplicity of some wooden toys and a glass marble led to such a stunning film. Tyrlova's use of innovative animation techniques in this film helped to establish his reputation as one of the pioneers of Czech animation.

Not only are the visuals of Kulička totally dreamy, but the soundtrack is also wonderful. I'm so glad that I came across this film today. If you're having a bad day, this film will probably make

Correction: The animation was by Hermina Tyrlova, not Karel Zeman