Amazing remake of Bomb Jack for 40-year-old 8-bit computer

Anthony Flack's Bomb Jack Extra Sugar is a remake of arcade classic Bomb Jack for the Amstrad CPC, an 8-bit microcomputer popular in Europe in the 1980s. It's a remarkable implementation of the game, achieving near-arcade perfection from an unlikely system by using every trick in its book.

Works on any CPC with a disk drive or mass storage device and at least 128k of memory, or with the emulator of your choice, such as ACE-DL, Retro Virtual Machine or WinApe. … In short, it's everything you could want from a remake of Bomb Jack for an old British microcomputer from the 1980s, and possibly more!

Compare to the original CPC port, which was perfectly good in its day.

Games were often ported hastily to home systems in the 1980s, giving even the most talented programmers little time to design around their limitations. Childhood disappointment is cured, decades on, by these excellent new ports.