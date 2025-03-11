Look at this adorable AF mouse-sized record store

Who is making tiny shops for mice in Sweden and why? An artist who goes by the name ​​AnonyMouse makes anonymous miniatures on the street. The artist's installations are mouse themed, like this awesome mouse vinyl shop in Sweden. If you're not paying attention, it's quite easy to miss this magical little art peice.

The record shop is called "Ricotta Records", and is just a few inches tall. Everything besides the size of the storefront looks completely realistic. The amount of detail put into the design is quite amazing.

If you squat down and look very closely, you'll see mouse themed versions of popular record covers. A mouse version of David Bowie sits front and center. I like how the guy filming the video holds things in front of the store-front like his phone to show just how tiny it is. When a baby sits in front of the store front, the baby looks like a giant. I love hidden gems like this! You can find more like it on Anonymouse's instagram, here.

When walking the streets in Sweden – be careful! There may be a small mice shop near your feet. Who makes them and why is still not clear. They call themselves «AnonyMouse». AnonyMouse on Instagram: 🔈Music libraries I use: Library with extremely high quality music: Library with a huge base and a very wide range of music and sound effects



See also: Magic Mouse