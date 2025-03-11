Surreal animator Cyriak Harris's essential music compilation: Bits & Bobs

From Cyriak Harris's Honk From Cyriak Harris's Honk

My young son has discovered the animation and music of Cyriak Harris (previously at Boing Boing) and all hell has now broken loose at home. He is most enchanted by Honk, a recent and exemplary work by the British maestro, but I'm happy to have found Bits & Bobs, collecting his most popular tracks, accompanied by a fine remix album.

Oh yes, here's Honk:

