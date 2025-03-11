Surreal animator Cyriak Harris's essential music compilation: Bits & Bobs

My young son has discovered the animation and music of Cyriak Harris (previously at Boing Boing) and all hell has now broken loose at home. He is most enchanted by Honk, a recent and exemplary work by the British maestro, but I'm happy to have found Bits & Bobs, collecting his most popular tracks, accompanied by a fine remix album.

Oh yes, here's Honk:

Previously:

• Earth and Moon is a freaky 3D animation that left me wondering whether I should laugh or cry

• Expressive, hand-painted animation about a moth's life cycle

• Super cute stop-motion barbecue animation using felt props

• Hypnotic animation by Trace Loops

• I love this pen and ink ghost dog animation

• Endless looping animation of a creepy circular creature with numerous legs