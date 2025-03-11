British cartoonist R.E. Burke, detained by ICE, "simply wants to return home to her family"

British cartoonist R.E. (Becky) Burke has been in ICE custody in Tacoma, Washington since February 26. She had been on a planned four-month backpacking trip in North America, but when she attempted to cross from the U.S. into Canada, she was denied entry, and when she returned to the U.S., she was put into custody.

Gavin Thomas of The BBC writes:

"Canadian authorities denied her entry as they were concerned she may try to work illegally. "[Burke] described how she spent six hours at the border, waiting while officials were 'trying to determine if what I had been doing in America counted as work'. "She said she was 'interrogated' and, despite explaining she was 'not paid at all', it was decided she had 'violated' her visa. "Ms Burke said she was being held in a dormitory of 110 people in a 'maxed out' immigration detention centre in Tacoma, Washington. "'They wake us up at 6:30am. There is never enough time to sleep. It's so cold,' she said. "'I wear the same jumper for a week. They're short or out of stuff, like blankets and extra clothes. I have one towel.'"

Becky's father, Paul Burke, is asking for help to bring his daughter home. He writes on Facebook:

Urgent Appeal: Help Bring Becky Home Our daughter Becky, a 28-year-old British tourist, has been caught up in the recent immigration crackdown in the US. What was meant to be a life-changing four-month backpacking trip across North America has turned into a nightmare. Becky has now been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over ten days, with no clear timeline for her release. On February 26th, Becky attempted to cross the Canadian border for the next leg of her journey. Unfortunately, due to an incorrect visa, she was denied entry into Canada. When she tried to return to the US, she was refused re-entry and classified as an "illegal alien." Despite being a tourist with no criminal record, she was handcuffed and taken to a detention facility in Tacoma, Washington. Becky's current conditions are deeply concerning. She is sharing a cell, surviving on a diet of cold rice, potatoes, and beans (she is vegan), and has limited access to phone calls. Visitors are restricted to speaking through a glass screen via telephone. All her possessions have been confiscated, and she feels isolated and desperate to come home. We are doing everything we can. Our local MP has contacted David Lammy's office, and we are in touch with the British Consulate in London and San Francisco. An American friend is helping by sending funds to her inmate account so she can buy basic necessities like tea and milk. However, progress has been slow, and we urgently need more support. We are asking for your help. Please share Becky's story widely through your networks. We hope to connect with experts, legal professionals, or anyone who can offer advice or assistance. Becky is a kind, adventurous young woman who simply wants to return home to her family. Thank you for your support.

Cartoonist R.E. Burke detained by ICE on backpacking trip — Comicsbeat (@comicsbeat.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T13:31:18Z

We're concerned about the welfare of R.E. Burke, a British comic artist detained by ICE while travelling through North America.www.bbc.com/news/article… — Cartoonists Rights (@cartoonistsrights.org) 2025-03-10T15:13:40.093Z

