Death Stranding 2 looks ridiculous—and Game of the Year material

After months of speculation following a cryptic announcement and an even more bizarre full-length trailer, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach finally has a release date. At a special panel devoted to the game at South by Southwest 2025, director, writer, lead designer, head of casting, and probably also key grip Hideo Kojima took the stage to debut an extensive ten-minute trailer for the game, which as usual cleared nothing up and left more questions than answers. Chief among the crop of questions this time was "holy shit, is that Solid Snake?!"

Even more additions to the cast were announced as well, including Italian actor Luca Marinelli… and yes, his bandana-wearing soldier does bear more than a passing resemblance to the protagonist of Kojima's last big IP. Complicating the matter further is the fact that Kojima has gone on record citing Marinelli as his pick for a live-action Snake long before Death Stranding 2 was even announced, meaning that either some kind of collaboration has been worked out or he's going to have a lot of explaining to do to a pack of rabid Konami lawyers.

Strange links to Metal Gear Solid aside, though, the world that Kojima has created looks as strange and fantastical as ever. Mad Max director George Miller piloting a giant mech? Sure. The Last of Us star Troy Baker sporting a glam-rock makeover as the main antagonist? Obviously. Norman Reedus' protagonist Sam delivering Amazon packages on the moon? It's in line with the first game, at least. The first Death Stranding wasn't merely an acid trip, though – under the layers of convoluted worldbuilding and endless celebrity cameos, it told a heartfelt story about human connection that almost seemed to predict the events of the pandemic that swiftly followed. I can't wait to see what worldwide catastrophe is foreshadowed in this game when it releases on June 26th!

