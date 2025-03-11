Donald Trump warns Tesla protestors: "You're going to go through hell" (video)

No matter that the right to protest peacefully is protected under the First Amendment — Donald Trump threatened Tesla protestors today with an ominous warning: "We're going to catch you, and you're going to go through hell."

And when asked by reporters if Trump would classify Tesla protestors as "domestic terrorists," he confirmed that he would. "I will do that," he said. "I'm gonna stop them."

"Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them. We've got a lot of cameras up, we already know who some of them are. We're going to catch them," he continued. "And they're bad guys. They're the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities — the same garbage." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Trump's anti-Constitutional warning came while he was posing in front of a shiny new Tesla as part of a PR stunt to help out Elon Musk, whose presence in the White House has caused Tesla stocks to plunge. His thuggish threats also came after a weekend in which Palestinian protestor, Mahmoud Khalil, was arrested and detained by ICE, even though he has a green card.

It's not that Trump is against all types of protesting — breaking into the Capitol and killing police officers might be considered free speech — it just depends on whose side you're on.

"I will do that. I'm gonna stop them." — Trump on declaring that Tesla protesters are domestic terrorists — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-11T20:12:47.266Z

Previously: Protestors project Elon's Nazi salute onto Tesla plant

