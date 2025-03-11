Education Department crippled as Trump slashes half its staff

The gutting of our future continues. Trump's orders resulted in one-half of the Education Department being fired, with more to come.

The Trump administration's decision to cut 50% of the Education Department's staff has sparked fears of diminished support for schools and students nationwide. Under the banner of notional things like "parents' choice" being above teaching the truth and "state's rights," Republicans have gone to war with the Department of Education. Rather than have national standards or provide for a minimum education that allows citizens to participate in our wage slave economy, Republicans want to leave people unprepared. Think globally, ban books locally seems a GOP adage.

Hundreds will be laid off starting Tuesday evening, in addition to those who took voluntary "buyouts." Those actions will cut the department's workforce of about 4,100 at the start of the Trump administration in half. "Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. "I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. CNN

