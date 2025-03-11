Elon uses Donald as his new "dog spot"

In an act of sheer desperation, Elon Musk uses his purchased friend, convicted felon Donald Trump, to try to sell his cars. This should be the end of Tesla.

If your Tesla bursts in flame, go see Elon If resale's down the drain, go see Elon Panels misaligned and bent, Twitter cash already spent Go see Elon, go see Elon, go see Elon

As all fantasy about Donald Trump being good for the economy disappears, people worldwide are blaming him for escalating problems, and almost no one wants to buy a car from his bestie Elon anymore: guess who is becoming a car salesman? You got it: Don the Con is selling lemons for Elon. Doocy and Leavitt had quite a conversation about it:

"That's a very good question," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied. "I have heard the president remark that he misses being able to drive that luxury of driving his own vehicle, although the beast is nice, but he is going to be viewing a Tesla that is making its way to the White House complex now, I can confirm." "Perhaps the press pool today will have an opportunity to witness this very exciting moment later this afternoon, but a Tesla is on its way here now, and we'll see if the president likes it when he checks it out," she added. "So they're bringing him a Tesla to look at, and if he likes it, he's just going to buy it?" Doocy pressed. "He's intent on, he's definitely going to buy one, but he'll take a look at it when it gets here later this afternoon," Leavitt responded, noting that Trump would pay "full market price." RawStory

