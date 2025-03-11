The owner of a golden retriever named Wesley thought he and his doggo were having a playdate at the park. But, unable to resist a pool of mud, Wesley decided to turn it into a spa day instead.

"You went to the park with a golden retriever and left with a chocolate lab," joked a commenter to his TikTok video, which shows the pooch slathering his legs and snout in thick dark mud until he's almost unrecognizable. But, as another commenter pointed out, "People pay a lot of money for a mud facial in a spa & he got his for free!" (See clip below, posted by wesleythegolden2.)

Via ParadePets

