High school runner just happened to hit opponent's head with baton (video)

A high school relay race turned into an impromptu mixed martial arts event when one runner hit another runner on the back of her head with a baton. The weirdest part is that it didn't take place in Florida.

The drama unfolded at Virginia's State Indoor Championships, where Brookville High's Kaelen Tucker — fresh off setting a record in the 55-meter dash — was probably expecting just another normal day of running really fast in circles. Instead, she got an unexpected lesson in hand-to-head combat from I.C. Norcom High School's Alaila Everett.

The video shows Everett cracking Tucker's head with her relay baton as Tucker tried to pass her. The impact sent Tucker crashing to the track with what doctors are now treating as a concussion and possible skull fracture.

Days later, Tucker's family is seeking a protective order against Everett. Meanwhile, Everett tearfully insisted that it was totally an accident, you guys: "Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful." Ya think?

The whole mess has spawned exactly the kind of social media dumpster fire you'd expect, with Everett's family reporting death threats and racial slurs, because apparently some people thought this situation needed even more awfulness sprinkled on top.

As Tucker told ABC13, still clearly processing the chaos: "I still can't believe it, I'm in shock… Why did you do it, and why haven't you apologized?" Though Everett claims she tried to apologize via social media but found herself blocked, which is probably what happens when you introduce someone's skull to your baton.

