Infowars reporter was "brutally murdered" near home in Austin, says Alex Jones

An Infowars reporter was "brutally murdered" around midnight on Sunday in Austin, Texas, says Alex Jones. And, according to the conspiracy theorist, the blame for the death of his "best" reporter, Jamie White, lays "squarely" on "the Soros crime syndicate, and of the Democratic Party."

"I come to the Infowars family of viewers and listeners, and to the world, with some really horrible news," Jones posted on X, via The Independent. "There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White … Jamie was murdered last night outside of his home, just a few miles away from our studios."

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone, because he was always here early. Loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot," Jones continued. "I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate, and of the Democratic Party."

Of course, the cruel shock jock — who, among his many lies, declared the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax — will say anything for ratings, so anything that comes out of his mouth is questionable. But this is what others have reported:

From The Independent:

City police have not confirmed White's death, saying only that they responded to an emergency call at 11:57 p.m. Sunday night and found an injured man with "obvious signs of trauma," who later died in a nearby hospital. Officials did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent, and no other source beyond Infowars — which has a long history of fabrications — has yet confirmed White's identity.



And from Newsweek:

White's work for Infowars includes articles on protests in Romania, MAGA figure Steve Bannon's comments, and "Mexican drug cartels." In his bio for his account @whiteisthefury on X, White has quoted former President Thomas Jefferson saying: "I've sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man." Elon Musk, Nick Fuentes and Libs of TikTok are among some of the accounts that White has reposted from. APD Public Information Officer Leah Ratliff said during a media briefing: "This is pretty early on in the investigation, and the homicide unit will be releasing more information as they're able."

