Katamari Damacy returning in April

Roll-em-up Katamari Damacy is getting a new outing in April on Apple Arcade. The new game, titled Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, is the first in seven years and adds social features to the clump spirit's classic formula.

In this quirky action game — an Apple Arcade exclusive — players expand their Katamari by rolling up objects scattered across the earth. Featuring unique and whimsical gameplay, and a captivating soundtrack that blends different genres, the game invites players to energize the king's "live stream" by rolling their Katamari to create stars. As users advance, comments from in-game fans appear, and the longer they play, the larger their audience grows. By completing the king's challenges and boosting their subscriber count, players can unlock dynamic new stages.

The music's playing in your head, isn't it?

