Lara Trump as U.S. crashes: You should be "kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump!" (video)

As the stock market continues to plunge and egg prices continue to soar, Lara Trump scolded ungrateful Americans for having concerns about their livelihoods.

"He doesn't need this job. …This guy is losing money!" Trump's daughter-in-law said about Elon Musk on Fox News, taking pity on the richest man in the world for the growing anger the Tesla CEO faces.

But as for the rest of the folks in America suffering economically under the chaos of Trump 2.0? "People ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump!" Because that's what people do under an authoritarian regime. (See video below, posted by Republicans Against Trumpism.)

Lara Trump: "People ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump"This sounded better in the original North Korean. — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T14:05:21.717Z

