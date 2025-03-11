Listen to bizarre 1978 version of "Stairway to Heaven" with "Gilligan's Island" theme lyrics

In 1978, San Francisco band Little Roger & The Goosebumps released this bizarre single "Stairway to Gilligan's Island." It's essentially the music of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" with the lyrics to the "Ballad of Gilligan's Island" TV show theme song. Listen below!

Danny's Music Playlists shares the history:



The band wrote the song in 1977 as "material to pad the last set of the grueling 5 nights a week/4 sets a night routine," recorded it in March 1978, and released it as a single in May 1978 on their own Splash Records label. Led Zeppelin's management threatened a copyright infringement lawsuit against the label, its attorneys demanding that all copies be destroyed, and the band withdrew the song, seeing their legal resources as inadequate. The song was reissued in 2000 on the CD Laguna Tunes with the song title renamed "Stairway to Gilligan's Island."

Bonus fact: This version of the lyrics is from the first season's theme song. What's the difference? The original song refers to the Professor and Mary Ann as "the rest." According to the Gilligan's Island Wiki, Bob Denver ("Gilligan") secretly lobbied for the theme to be re-edited for the second season with all of the characters mentioned by name.

