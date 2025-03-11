My Microsoft 365 subscription was cramping my wallet. Here's why I switched to Office 2024

TL;DR: I'm sick and tired of cutting a check every month for Microsoft 365, so I switched to this Microsoft Office 2024 lifetime license while it was discounted to $130. Check out what I thought!

Yeah, it might be 2025, but it doesn't mean I like paying subscriptions. It's ridiculous! Like, why am I paying monthly fees for everything from Uber Eats and Netflix to Microsoft 365. I'm not made of money, so I decided to start cutting down my subscriptions.

The easiest switch? Going from Microsoft 365 to Microsoft Office 2024. But don't get it twisted—I love Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but I couldn't justify renting them out each month, especially since Microsoft just announced that they're raising the price for the first time in 12 years. For only $129.97, I was able to snag lifetime access to the newest edition of Microsoft Office. Why the heck did I wait so long to do this?

Microsoft apps I don't have to rent anymore

There's nothing quite as satisfying as getting rid of a subscription or knowing that my Microsoft apps are finally mine forever. Another bonus? I'm able to avoid the impending Microsoft 365 price increase, too.

People were freaking out (in a good way) when Microsoft Office 2024 was released last year, and for good reason. I'll be honest—I'm not very good at explaining things (or quite understand all the technical aspects of most products), so I'll let this neat graphic do the talking for me:

Something else I was especially stoked about was Microsoft Office's new AI integration! I write for a living, and running into writer's block is no fun, especially when I'm on deadline. That's why I love how Word's SmartCompose feature helps me complete captions and articles when I'm stuck. Plus, I've gotten some seriously smart AI recommendations for my PowerPoint formatting and designs.

Why are we still paying subscriptions for our daily apps?

Join me and upgrade to the 2024 version of Microsoft Office while lifetime licenses are price-dropped to just $129.97 through March 30 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Downloads are limited, so act while you can!

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

Only $129.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

