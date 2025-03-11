Save $50 on this smart calendar and streamline your schedule

TL;DR: Let this HD Touchscreen Digital Calendar and Chore Chart help run your life for just $249.99 (reg. $299).

We could all stand to be a little more organized. If your social media algorithm has been feeding you solutions, chances are you've seen those smart calendars that help manage your daily routine.

These viral helpers certainly appear to be worth the hype, but if they seem a little too expensive with their hefty subscription fees (we're looking at you, Skylight Calendar), we've found a more budget-friendly option.

This HD Touchscreen Digital Calendar is ready to help run your life at work and home, and it's currently available for $50 off the usual price at just $249.99.

Let a smart calendar streamline your week

Think of this user-friendly touchscreen digital calendar as your very own personal assistant, keeping track of everything from your dentist appointment to your dinner menu.

Both Wi-Fi enabled and touchscreen capable, this calendar seamlessly syncs to your preferred calendar source — whether it be Google Calendar, iCloud, Outlook, Yahoo, or Cozi — just remember that syncing can take up to 24 hours.

Want to add something on the fly? It can be remotely accessed through the free companion app. Color coding helps manage multiple family members' schedules, and a chore chart is available for those with kids.

The built-in meal planner is another great example of how this calendar can make your life easier. Your menu will be displayed right there on the screen!

Measuring at 15.6", a full HD display will show off your daily tasks. When you don't need to keep track of your responsibilities, it can also double as a digital photo frame and show off your favorite memories.

This digital calendar fits in anywhere. You can mount it on the wall or place it on a surface with the built-in stand. It automatically adjusts its orientation for optimal viewing no matter where it's placed.

Stay organized with help from the HD Touchscreen Digital Calendar and Chore Chart, now just $249.99 (reg. $299).

