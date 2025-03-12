Asus's new monitors have built-in "air purifiers." But what's the CADR?

The VU Air Ionizer is a 100hz IPS monitor that comes in three sizes, 24", 27" and 34", and has a unique feature: a built-in air purifier which Asus claims removes "up to 90% of airborne dust in three hours." It leans on the scientifically contentious "ionizer" angle, doesn't publish actual clean air delivery rate numbers, and has no filter.

Powered by nano-ion technology, the air ionizer in each of these monitors is positioned to purify the air directly in front of the user, effectively removing pollen, allergen, and other pollutants, and reducing 90%i of airborne dust in just three hours. The ionizer has an effective coverage area of 1m³, purifying air throughout a workspace for comfortable productivity. With no filters required, ASUS VU Air Ionizer series monitors seamlessly combine air purification and cutting-edge display technologies in one streamlined design.

The press release doesn't mention what resolution these displays are; the spec sheet specifies 1080 FHD for the smaller models and 3440×1440 for the 34" one. A high-performing air purifier can be found for $150; if you need one that looks good in your minimalist off-white linen and maple bunker try the Coway Airmega 150.

Previously: Check out this cool retro monitor for gamers and vintage computer enthusiasts