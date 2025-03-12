Curious collection of movie clips that misrepresent looking through binoculars

You've seen it countless times: A person in a movie holds binoculars up to their eyes and the scene shifts to show what they're supposedly seeing. But it isn't quite right. Instead of showing one clear image, we sees two separate circles, which is not what happens in real life. When you actually look through binoculars, you see one image with two overlapping views, not two distinct circles. This particular misrepresentation of reality in cinema is an odd thing to, er, focus on. But that's exactly the mission of the website Binocular Shot.

"This website collects movie clips with inaccurate binocular shots," it states. "It currently features 36 fantastic films and also White Noise (2022)."

Browse clips from Top Secret!, Superman, Sneakers, The Grifters, Chinatown, and many more. The shot above from The Hit (1984) is a perfect example of the filmic device.

Previously:

• A supercut of first and final frames from movies

• Supercut of pop songs that stop when someone says the word 'stop'