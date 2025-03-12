Dozens of dinosaur footprints discovered in high school's main office

For two decades, a big boulder sat in the corner of the main office at Bileola state high school in Queensland, Australia. Now, scientists discovered that the boulder boasts more than 60 fossilized dinosaur footprints from 47 different dinosaurs. And it was all hiding in plain sight.

A geologist found the boulder at a nearby mine in 2002 and gifted it to the school where his wife worked. Nobody thought much of it until members of the school community learned of research nearby conducted by paleontologist Anthony Romilio of the University of Queensland Dinosaur Lab. He visited the school and was shocked by what he found. The boulder contains one of the densest collection of dinosaur prints ever found in Australia.

From The Guardian:

The three-toed footprints were made by Anomoepus scambus, a small, plant-eating dinosaur that moved on two legs. Skeletal fossils found overseas suggest the species had long legs, short arms and a chunky body[…] "This is huge – not just for Biloela but for the whole country," [Banana shite mayor Nef Ferrier] said. "Who would have thought that a simple rock sitting in the school foyer for years would turn out to be one of Australia's most important fossil finds? It just goes to show that our region is full of surprises." Though no Anomoepus bones have been found in Australia to date, Romilio is hopeful that public tipoffs may lead to future discoveries. "For the vast majority of fossils in Australia, most … are not found by palaeontologists – it's other people raising their hand and asking: is this significant or not?



