Japan's Awaji island is famous for its sweet onions. Due to the island's weather, there are perfect conditions for growing opinions, making it one of Japan's top onion producing areas. The onions on Awaji are known to be unparalleled in their sweet flavor and large size.

On the island you can find a giant Onion Statue overlooking the sea, which has become a tourist attraction for taking photos. There are even adorable onion shaped wigs available to use as fun props during the photoshoot. You can also play an Onion claw machine and win real onions as prizes.

The island also features a store that sells everything onion related. There are onion snacks, goodies, and tchotchkes galore. As a lover of onions, I'm hungry just learning about this island. A trip here looks like a dream vacation!

