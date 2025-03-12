Owner learns the hard way: Cybertrucks don't make great boats

A gentleman was attempting to launch his jet ski into Ventura harbor, and submerged his Cybertruck.

The owner of a very expensive and heavy Cybertruck mistakenly backed down a boat ramp all the way down. I am surprised it was not a case of the heavy truck, even with the e-brake on, just sliding down a slippery, needing to be power-washed ramp. Folks are entertained, as Elon Musk once promised the cars would be waterproof. Even if the EV was somehow not entirely trashed by seawater, the glue can't withstand that kind of punishment!

In addition to the towboat company, personnel from the Ventura Fire Department, Ventura Harbor Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife were among those who responded, the captain said. Ventura city fire and harbor patrol officials both referred questions to other agencies. … Once authorities had cleared the truck of any potential risks of a battery fire, a diver from the towboat company took to the water. The diver hooked a tow cable to the submerged truck. The truck was then slowly pulled onto the bed of a Redline Towing Inc. tow truck. "We purposely did not rush into the response to allow time to research all potential hazards and ensure contingency plans were in place," he said. One of the concerns was that once the truck was pulled from the water, the battery might catch fire and burn off. VC Star

Previously:

• If you thought the lime green Cyberbeast was terrible, wait 'til you see this 24 karat gold-plated Cybertruck!

• A modest proposal to dunk our Cybertrucks in the water