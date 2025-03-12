Record labels attempt to bankrupt Internet Archive over grandpa's dusty old 78s

Congratulations, music industry – you've found a way to make people hate you even more than when you sued 12-year-olds for downloading Britney Spears songs.

This time they're targeting the Internet Archive for the unforgivable crime of preserving history. According to Ars Technica, major labels are now seeking a $700 million in damages over the Archive's Great 78 Project, which digitizes those ancient, crackly records your great-grandparents stored in their basement.

From Ars Technica:

If the labels' proposed second amended complaint is accepted by the court, damages sought in the case–which some already feared could financially ruin IA and shut it down for good–could increase to almost $700 million. (Initially, the labels sought about $400 million in damages.)

Just a casual $300 million increase. Nothing says "we care about music" like trying to financially obliterate a non-profit preservation effort!

The labels are claiming the Great 78 Project is basically a Spotify competitor. And you have to admit they have a point, because when I want to stream the latest hits, I immediately think "Old Oaken Bucket" by Herbert Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, historian David Seubert points out what should be obvious:

"The Internet Archive is not hurting the revenue of the recording industry at all," Seubert suggested. "It has no impact on their revenue."

But why let facts get in the way of a good old-fashioned shakedown? As Seubert said, this is something the labels will "regret" – right after they're done counting all that sweet, sweet lawsuit money.

