Spooked: Trump disowns his "take over the Gaza Strip" remarks after his golf resort was vandalized (video)

Last month, Donald Trump was full of bravado as he told reporters that the U.S. "would take over the Gaza Strip" and turn it into a resort. And to fulfill his dream, he said he would "resettle people permanently." He even promoted his fantasized Trump Gaza resort in a bizarre AI music video.

But, after pro-Palestinian activists vandalized one of his golf resorts in Scotland three days ago, painting "Gaza Is Not For Sale" across the lawn, Trump is suddenly singing a different tune — one in which he forgets all the lyrics.

"Nobody is expelling any Palestinians," Trump said incredulously, as if he were hit with a wave of dementia when a reporter asked him about his Gaza Riviera plans on Fox News today. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Well that's one way to get the bully to pack up his toys. Amazing what a little bit of red spray paint can do.

From CBS News:

Activists with the United Kingdom-based group Palestine Action said they targeted Mr. Trump's Turnberry golf course and hotel in southwest Scotland overnight, painting "Gaza Is Not For Sale" in giant letters on the lawn. They also vandalized the clubhouse's exterior wall with red spray paint. The group said it "rejects Donald Trump's treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes." "To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance," it said in a statement.

REPORTER: What about the president's plan to expel Palestinians out of Gaza?TRUMP: Nobody is expelling any Palestinians. Who are you with?REPORTER: I'm with Voice of America, sir.TRUMP: Oh, no wonder. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-12T17:27:33.181Z

Previously: Get ready for the bearded bellydancers of Trump's Gaza Lago! (video)

