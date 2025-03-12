The San Antonio zoo just unlocked a 300-year-old Alamo mystery

For decades, archaeologists have been searching for the source of the Alamo's limestone, which was hidden beneath the San Antonio Zoo. The stone is desperately needed to repair the aging structure.

During excavation for San Antonio Zoo's new gorilla habitat Congo Falls and The Ralston (event center), large amounts of limestone were unearthed, prompting further investigation. Through extensive geological testing and historical research conducted by Highbridge Materials Consulting, Inc., experts have now verified that the quarry—located on the far west side of the Zoo—was a primary source of stone used in the 1700s to build the Alamo Church and other historic structures in San Antonio.

"This discovery deepens our understanding of the Alamo's origins and reinforces the strong historic ties between our city's landmarks," said Dr. Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. "For the first time, we can say with confidence that this quarry, now part of the San Antonio Zoo, supplied the materials that built one of the most recognized historical sites in the United States."

Originally established in 1718, Mission San Antonio de Valero, later known as the Alamo, was relocated to its current site in 1724. It was constructed using locally sourced limestone. Confirming this quarry's location provides an unprecedented link to the materials that shaped San Antonio's historic built environment.

"The San Antonio Zoo, which has been a part of our community for over a century, is honored to play a role in uncovering this important piece of Texas and world history," said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. "This is an incredible example of how history continues to reveal itself, even in the middle of progress. Limestone from this location helped shaped San Antonio and Texas."