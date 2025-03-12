This cordless vacuum sucks…and that's why I love it

TL;DR: This cordless Faberware vacuum delivers powerful suction, a bendable wand, and free shipping — get it for $109.99 with code SAVE10.

Sometimes, I don't want to haul out the big, bulky vacuum — I just need to clean up a small mess quickly or spot-clean my car. That's why I love this cordless Farberware stick vacuum. It's lightweight, powerful, and perfect for everyday cleaning without the hassle of cords or heavy lifting.

One of my favorite features? The bendable wand. I can finally clean under the bed without moving furniture, making tackling dust under my couch effortless. No more awkward angles or straining my back.

Then there are the attachments, which make this vacuum even more useful. The flat nozzle lets me reach under my heaters and grab hidden dust. The small brush attachment has made keeping my Jeep's interior tidy less of a chore — great for pet hair, crumbs, and whatever ends up in my car from my work week.

For a cordless vacuum, the battery life is solid. It's ideal for quick cleaning jobs — about forty-five minutes, which is long enough that I never feel rushed.

Maintenance is simple. Emptying the large-capacity dustbin is easy, and I only wash the dust filter once every week or two, depending on how often I use it—no annoying bags or complicated parts to deal with.

Another thing I love? It has a wall mount and charging station, so I never have to worry about leaving it lying around or searching for an outlet when needed. It includes everything for installation except a screwdriver, but that's easy to find.

Don't struggle with bulky vacuums—grab this cordless convenience for $109.99 with coupon code SAVE10 and get free shipping while supplies last.

Farberware Cordless Elite Stick Vacuum – $119.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.