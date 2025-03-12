Watch David Daniels' psychedelic strata-cut animations

David Daniels is an artist and filmmaker who is known to have revived the strata-cut-animation technique of making animations out of slicing clay. He did some awesome animation work on Pee-wee's Playhouse in the 80s, which you can see here alongside his other strata-cut animations. His work is psychedelic, bizarre, and absolutely wonderful.

I love the unique look of strata-cut animation, and Daniels is a master of the technique. I can't even imagine how much time it must take to plan and then make animations this way. His animations fit perfectly in the world of Pee Wee's Playhouse, and I remember seeing them on the show as a kid and being wowed by them.

Besides seeing his work at Pee Wee's Playhouse, I haven't seen much else by him. It's a lot of fun to see more of Daniel's work in this video compilation. I want to watch a full legnth movie of his work!

