Ashes to affection: two months after the Palisades fire a cat is reunited with her owner (video)

Watch as Aggie the cat is reunited with her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer.

"The one thing my mom asked was: 'Did you get Aggie?" Carolyn recalls.

Many pet owners struggled to reach their domesticated animals during the frantic rush to evacuate from the wildfire January.

Aggie, who is about 5 years old, was gifted to Katherine Kiefer by a friend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media users have been so touched by the pair's reunion video that many have been asking for daily updates. The family's $30,000 GoFundMe campaign for Aggie's vet bills had topped $21,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

The cat has undergone several blood transfusions and is now seeing a specialist.

"She was basically skin and bone, and in a state of absolute starvation," Carolyn said.