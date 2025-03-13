Alan Slattery, 67, took it upon himself to rob the Nationwide Building Society in Eastbourne, England, but the handwriting in his demand note was so bad that staff there could not decipher it and he left empty-handed. An attempt at the St. Leonards branch, 18 miles away, was hardly more successful—a haul of only £2,400. A third attempt, days later, was another bust, and Slattery was soon caught by police.

Slattery pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was given a six-year extended sentence, consisting of four years in custody and two years on licence. Investigating officer detective constable Jay Fair said, "These incidents caused fear and distress to both the employees working in the banks, and to the wider public.

Qovr sereen wor4

Stob wttet gro pot

Jut hard oveir tho

10s md Ros

Itrile olont tne

eustomur's

Can you read Slattery's handwriting?

I wonder if a bank robber's ever been caught because they printed out a demand note on a modern printer.

