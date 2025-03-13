Billionaire baby can't handle people saying mean things about his cars

Nothing says "I believe in free expression" like falsely accusing protesters of crimes and unleashing an online mob. The world's richest man-child is having a meltdown because folks are exercising their constitutional rights outside his precious car showrooms.

In The Guardian, Valerie Costa (co-founder of Troublemakers and a longtime Seattle-based activist for environmental justice) wrote that Musk has been rage-tweeting false accusations her and and protest organizers:

I woke up to a nightmare of notifications. On Sunday, it got worse. Elon Musk had tweeted and amplified inflammatory lies about me and Tesla Takedown, a growing national grassroots movement peacefully protesting at Tesla showrooms that I'm proudly a part of. Musk tweeted: "Costa is committing crimes."

Meanwhile his overpriced electric status symbol company is losing value faster than his Twitter acquisition:

Tesla stock has fallen precipitously, losing a quarter of its value in the months since the protests began. On Wednesday, JP Morgan analysts told Quartz: "We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly."

You know you've hit a nerve when JP Morgan analysts are basically saying "wow, we've never seen someone torpedo their own company this spectacularly before."

The Tesla Takedown movement is basically a bunch of regular people with cardboard signs standing on public sidewalks, yet Commander Hairplug is treating it like an existential threat. Costa wrote:

I'd like to address the lies spread about me by the world's richest man and X users. I have not committed any crimes. I have not been funded by ActBlue, or by George Soros – that name is simply a tired antisemitic dog whistle. I'm not inspired by Luigi Mangione nor have I ever said that I am. I am not encouraging any vandalism. Nobody is getting paid to come to these protests. I am not the leader of Tesla Takedown. In fact, no one is… All of this is a bare-bones, low-budget, people-powered movement – which is exactly why Musk is afraid of it, and casting about to find a villain.

Nearly 100 Tesla Takedown protests are planned for this weekend.

