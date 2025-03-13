California is home to five micronations

I came across a story about a gentleman who visited one of California's several micronations. Micronations are self-proclaimed sovereign states that lack official recognition by any major government, and California's are a vibrant bunch.

Each of these five micronations embody its founders' creativity and individuality and uniquely contribute to California's rich tapestry of self-proclaimed sovereignties.

Republic of Slowjamastan

Image: Flag of the Republic of Slowjamastan



Founded on December 1, 2021, as United Territories of the Sovereign Nation of the People's Republic of Slowjamastan by radio DJ Randy "R Dub!" Williams, Slowjamastan is an 11-acre micronation located in Imperial County, California. After visiting the nearby Republic of Molossia, located in Nevada, Williams purchased the land for $19,000 and declared his independence. The nation features a border sign along State Route 78 and plans for "attractions." Slowjamastan operates as a self-proclaimed dictatorship with unique laws, including a ban on Crocs footwear. Here is a visit by a Southern California travel YouTuber:



Colony of Calsahara

Image via Calsahara website

Officially now the Westarctican Colony of Calsahara, formerly the Realm of Calsahara, the Imperial Kingdom of Calsahara, and initially the Kingdom of Calsahara, this micronation has a heck of a history. Located 150 miles outside of Los Angeles, in the desert, Calsahara was conquered in 2021 by Westarctica in some sort of dispute.

West Who

Image courtesy of West Who

For over 55 years West Who has been an independent nation, with over 600 happy citizens living in 55 different countries around the world. Declaring its independence in 1969, West Who has a democratically elected government, with various government agencies such as the West Who Space Agency, the West Who Intelligence Agency, a Post Office and Ministry of Education. Our happy citizens are led by President Ron Hall. The GHI (Gross Happiness Index) of West Who is among the highest in the world. The Republic of West Who is located in Colorado 7 miles west of Denver. West Who is .35 of an acre in size making it much smaller than the Vatican City. West Who allows citizens to have dual citizenship. No matter where you live, you are welcome to apply to become a West Who citizen. Who knows maybe your picture will appear on one of our postage stamps. West Who's official wesbsite

Here is a video West Who put together explaining their history:

The Empire of Sonora

The Flag of the Empire of Sonora

William Walker started another micronation, The Republic of Sonora in the late 1800s, but this is not that one. Located primarily, it seems, in Northern California somewhere around the city of Sonora, and formerly called many things such as The Republic of the Union of Sonora, The Sonoran Confederacy, and the Sonoran Soviet Union, this nation has a confusing history. Their story reminds me of a Dr. Bronner's soap bottle.

Respubliko de Nova Kalifornio

Flag of Nova Kalifornio

A made up country for a made up language!

The Respubliko of Nova Kalifornio is an Esperanto-speaking micronation in the heart of the Mojave Desert, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Nova Kalifornio first declared itself a state on the first of October, 2006. Our government is a constitutional republic, consisting of a Prezidanto (President) as ceremonial head of state; a Ĉefministro (Prime Minister) as head of government and commander in chief; and the Reprezentantĉambro (Chamber of Representatives) as our legislative branch. The foundational core of our nation is equity and equality under the law- of a society free from prejudice and discrimination, one where all from around the world are welcome. Nova Kalifornio website

I am sure we are missing a few other independent nations, but these are some standouts!

Previously:

• Interview with Lonely Planet Micronations author

• An illustrated microhistory of micronations

• Liberland is a new micronation

• Sealand's caretakers

• The secret world of hidden independent nations