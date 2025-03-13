Competing Disco Elysium successors announced

Will there ever be another game like Disco Elysium? Two competing game studios have simultaneously answered yes, but I'm not so sure. It is hands down one of the best RPGs ever made, at once darkly comic and fiercely, bitingly poignant, but its studio all but fell apart post-launch, with the big-money investors forcing out the creatives responsible for the game's success to begin with and sending the setting into a legal limbo as soulless execs and writers fight over the rights in a protracted tug-of-war. Legal proceedings have yet to reach a conclusion, but that hasn't stopped two different studios from announcing Disco Elysium followups on the same day. Naturally, neither of these include Robert Kurvitz, the creator of the setting and lead designer of the first game, or his core team of writers (who are all currently caught up in the aforementioned legal battle, with no public plans for another game of their own).

First up is ZA/UM, the studio (or more accurately the logo) who developed the original game, who have the sheer audacity to claim that "we brought you Disco Elysium" despite none of that "we" actually remaining at the gutted company. In light of this, the first teaser for their Project [C4] looks about as you'd expect. You can almost feel whatever poor intern they've got to write it straining to emulate Disco Elysium's distinctive style, but just ends up sounding deep at first blush without actually meaning anything. The art is vaguely reminiscent of Disco Elysium's psychedelic Thought Cabinet, but the entire thing feels like a desperate attempt to claw together something they have forgotten how to create. Which, of course, it is.

In the other corner is Hopetown, by new arrival Longdue Games. This studio claims to be composed of former Disco Elysium developers, but is also suing Disco Elysium writer Argo Tuulik to prevent him from working on a game of his own, muddying the waters further. I wouldn't immediately root for these guys either, but they have managed to snag Disco Elysium narrator Lenval Brown, whose voice is almost as iconic as the game's painterly art style. They won't let you forget it, in fact. Hey, did you guys notice we have Lenval Brown? Look at his face. Here's an interview with him after the trailer in case you don't believe us.

Of course, neither project has a release date. Looking on as the immensely talented team is torn to shreds by corporate oversight and infighting, it's hard not to feel like the Balkanization of Disco Elysium is exactly the kind of thing the game itself would parody. It is, indeed, at once darkly comic and fiercely, bitingly poignant. To quote Disco Elysium:

0.000% of Communism has been built. Evil child-murdering billionaires still rule the world with a shit-eating grin. All he has managed to do is make himself sad.

