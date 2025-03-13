Dog shoots sleeping man

On Monday, Jerald Kirkwood was sound asleep before he was awoken around 4 am by a loud noise and excruciating pain in his leg. He had been shot. The, um, alleged shooter's name is Oreo and he is a one-year-old pit bull.

Police say that the dog jumped on the bed and its paw got stuck in the trigger guard and fired the weapon. Kirkwood was struck in the thigh.

Another friend, a female, was asleep beside Kirkwood at the time but grabbed the gun and split the scene after the shooting, according to Fox8.

Later interviewed by Fox13, the woman, who would not reveal her name, commented: "The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off."

In the future, she said, they will ""keep the safety on or use a trigger lock."



