Idaho school district rejects "Everyone is Welcome Here" signs

West Ada School District in Boise, Idaho wants signage indicating that all students are welcome to be removed.

Teacher Sarah Inama at the Lewis and Clark Middle School was told to remove two signs from her classroom as they were not content neutral and were out of alignment with district policy. "I was told … that 'everyone is welcome here' is not something that everybody believes," said Inama, who disagreed, "I feel like this is the basis of public education." The school district used weasel words and a bad sports analogy to demand staff fall in line.

When discussing the "Everyone is welcome here" sign, the district told the Statesman that it was not the message that was at issue, but rather the hands of different skin tones on the poster. "While 'Everyone is welcome here' is a general statement of being welcoming, concerns arose around the specific visual presentation of the signs in question and whether they aligned with district policies on classroom displays," Scheppers said in an email. "The district's intent is to ensure that all signage in classrooms remains within established guidelines while supporting an environment where all students feel valued and welcomed." The district emailed staff members Wednesday, reminding them of signage rules and comparing staff to a sports team. It was signed simply, "West Ada School District." "Every player knows that while they bring their own strengths and personality to the game, they must operate within the rules to maintain fairness and consistency," the district said. "If one player decided to wear a different uniform, use a different-sized ball, or ignore the rules, the game would lose its structure, creating confusion and imbalance." Idaho Statesman

This KTVB update on the story is worth every minute:

