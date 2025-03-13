Most Americans now have low opinion of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is an overwhelmingly successful entrepreneur with the gift of the gab, but even the "weird nerd" of internet lore knows now that he was never an engineering genius or even a competent programmer. If his technical reputation took years to fade, all it took for the rest of America to dislike him was a few weeks as the de facto prime minister of America.

According to a new CNN/SSRS poll released Wednesday, about 53% of Americans said they have an "unfavorable opinion" of the billionaire, compared with 35% who have a positive view and 9% offering no opinion (and 2% saying they have "never heard" of Musk).

2% of people have a weak, tired smile. Musk can at least console himself with the knowledge that other people are not real.

